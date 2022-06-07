WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 7, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 115 PM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 115 expected, with local temperatures to 117 possible in the San Diego County Deserts. * WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures 96 to 103 Thursday through Saturday. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions may cause heat illnesses to occur. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather