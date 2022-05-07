WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 9, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 353 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. Local gusts near 70 mph in wind prone locations. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 PM Monday. Strongest winds are expected Sunday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Reducing visibility in blowing sand in the deserts. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather