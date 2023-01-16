WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Sacramento CA 325 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in California... Mormon Slough at Bellota affecting San Joaquin County. Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting El Dorado, Sacramento and Amador Counties. .High river flows continue to move downstream on the lower San Joaquin Rivers systems. The flood warnings for both the Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar and Mormon Slough at Bellota have been cancelled. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov\/sto\/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued at 900 pm tonight.this afternoon at 430 PM PST. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Mormon Slough at Bellota. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:00 PM PST Monday the stage was 21.4 feet. - Forecast...Forecast to fall below monitor stage of 16.0 FT late this evening then forecast to recede to near 10.0 FT early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...Near 14.2 feet, UOP research within the Calaveras River channel is affected by water levels. Near 22.0 feet, Flood Stage Near 23.0 feet, Danger Stage Near 16.0 feet, Monitor Stage - Bike trail within lower Calaveras River channel flooded. Near 9.0 feet, Water rises out of the pilot channel but not yet on the levee slopes. Near 31.9 feet, Top of Levee right bank levee. Water will overflow toward Bellota and Highway 26. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood the Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar. - At 1:30 PM PST Monday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...Forecast to fluctuate near 11.0 FT into late this afternoon then forecast to recede to near 8.0 FT early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...Near 8.0 feet, Low lying lands along the river begin to flood. Near 13.2 feet, Water floods houses in Wilton. The south bank levee near Wilton is overtopped. Near 12.0 feet, Water flows on to the road near Wilton. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong winds could cause tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather