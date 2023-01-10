WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Yolo County in central California...

Southeastern Sutter County in central California...

North central Sacramento County in central California...

Northeastern Solano County in central California...

Southwestern Placer County in central California...

Southwestern Yuba County in central California...

* Until 415 AM PST.

* At 327 AM PST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Freeport, or

9 miles southeast of Davis, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Torrential rain

and flooding of roadways, and small hail will also

accompany the storm.

* Locations impacted include...

Sacramento, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Davis, Rocklin, Carmichael,

Fair Oaks, Rancho Cordova, West Sacramento, Lincoln, Loomis, La

Riviera, Foothill Farms, Rio Linda, Nicolaus, Pleasant Grove, North

Highlands, Elverta, Arco Arena and Antelope.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Russian River at Johnsons Beach near Guerneville.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:00 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 31.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 30.3 feet late

tonight and stay at monitor stage into midweek.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather