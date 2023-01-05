WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Sacramento CA 940 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 200 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 937 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional period of moderate to heavy rainfall is expected this afternoon and may lead to renewed localized urban flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Sacramento, Roseville, Vacaville, Chico, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Paradise, Oroville, Auburn, Grass Valley, Marysville, Palermo, Brush Creek Rs, Pulga, Yuba City, West Sacramento, Lincoln, Dixon and Lake Of The Pines. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. California, Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento and Yolo. Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rocklin, Auburn, Placerville, El Dorado Hills, Fair Oaks, Cameron Park, Carmichael, Rancho Cordova, West Sacramento, Loomis, Rancho Murieta, Natomas, Orangevale, Gold River and Granite Bay. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall runoff, high tide, and large west swell. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Monterey. More specially the area around Salinas River Lagoon. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding around the Salinas River Lagoon is imminent or occurring. - At 939 AM PST, Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. areas around the Salinas River Lagoon. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather