WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Sacramento CA 409 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of northern California, including the following area, Sierra County. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat in this area. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Advisory remains in effect for locations west of Sierra County. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM PST Friday for a portion of northern California. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 700 AM PST for a portion of northern California... ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer County. In northern California, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba Counties. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, roadways, and other urban other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 404 AM PST, Local law enforcement reported roadway, urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Chico, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Paradise, Oroville, Auburn, Grass Valley, Marysville, Palermo, Brush Creek Rs, Pulga, Yuba City, West Sacramento, Lincoln, Dixon and Lake Of The Pines. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... rainfall is expected. northern California, Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento and Yolo Counties. Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rocklin, Auburn, Placerville, El Dorado Hills, Fair Oaks, Cameron Park, Carmichael, Rancho Cordova, West Sacramento, Loomis, Rancho Murieta, Natomas, Orangevale, Gold River and Granite Bay. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather