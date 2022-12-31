WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

835 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream and river flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

counties, Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tuolumne.

* WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some

low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water in

urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- As of 8:27 AM PST, Stockton Police reported areas of urban

flooding within the City of Stockton, including Hammer Lane

underpass at the railroad tracks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

counties, Alameda and Contra Costa.

* WHEN...Until 1230 PM PST.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows

over low-water crossings. Water over roadways.

- At 836 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.7 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Concord, Berkeley, Richmond,

Antioch, San Leandro, Livermore, Mountain View, Alameda, San

Ramon, Pleasanton, Union City, Walnut Creek, Pittsburg,

Dublin, Newark, Danville and Martinez.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather