WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

236 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4

inches above 3000 feet.

* WHERE...Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa

County County.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 12 inches

above 3000 feet.

* WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

above 4000 feet and 4 to 14 inches above 5500 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be rising above the

higher pass levels early Friday, but travel conditions will

likely remain difficult through the passes.

