WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 330 AM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches above 2000 feet with 8 to 12 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with delays. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Carry chains. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches above 4500 feet with 8 to 12 inches above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be rising above the higher pass levels early Friday, but travel conditions will likely remain difficult through the passes. ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds have decreased overnight and the Wind Advisory is being allowed to expire.