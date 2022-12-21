WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 21, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1253 PM PST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... Localized areas of fog with visibilities below 0.5 to 1 mile could continue through the afternoon. Visibilities should slowly improve to 2 miles or better through the rest of the afternoon. Visibilities could decrease again tonight into tomorrow morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather