WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

109 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the

following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern

California, Colusa, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Sutter, Yolo

and Yuba.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is

occurring. Between 0.50 and 1.50 inches of rain have fallen, with

an additional 0.20 to 0.50 inches of rain expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

