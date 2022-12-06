WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 6, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 140 AM PST Tue Dec 6 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Showers are quickly tapering off early this morning and only minor additional snowfall accumulations are expected. If you're planning travel early this morning, check ahead with Caltrans for the latest road conditions by visiting quickmap.dot.ca.gov or calling 800-427-7623. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather