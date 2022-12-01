WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

218 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Locally snow may fall

to near 1000 feet this morning north of Shasta Lake along I-5.

* WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Burney Basin

/ Eastern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County

to Western Colusa County Counties...including Interstate 5 north

of Redding.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel impacts may linger into Thursday

afternoon. Additional heavy snow is possible Saturday into

early Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 55 to 65 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada Counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel impacts may linger overnight into

early Friday morning. Additional heavy snow is possible Saturday

afternoon into early Monday.

