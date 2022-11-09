WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1000 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

Light snow showers will taper off through the afternoon hours.

Travel impacts will continue through the afternoon with chain

controls, slick roads, and travel delays. Check ahead for the

latest road conditions at: 800-427-7623 or quickmap.dot.ca.gov

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide

adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them

indoors.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

_____

