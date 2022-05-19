WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 147 PM PDT Thu May 19 2022 ...Red Flag Warning for Gusty Winds and Low Humidity Continues through Friday... .Gusty northerly winds have developed over northern California today as a system passes to our northeast. These winds combined with low relative humidity values are resulting in critical fire weather conditions. The strongest winds will arrive tonight and into Friday morning, concentrated along the west side of the Sacramento Valley and the Coastal Range foothills. Winds will gradually subside Friday afternoon. While the winds will be lighter on Saturday, afternoon humidity values will remain low in the single digits or teens. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 213, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 263, 266, AND 279... * WIND...Northerly winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusts in northeast\/southwest-oriented canyons\/gaps up to 60 mph. Strongest winds tonight through Friday morning. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities 5 to 12 percent during the afternoons with overnight recoveries 20 to 35 percent. * GREATEST THREAT...West side of the Sacramento Valley mainly along and west of Interstate 5, Coastal Range foothills, and Sierra foothill canyons\/gaps. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop may spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com\/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com\/nwssacramento _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather