SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

154 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Yolo

and north central Sacramento Counties through 230 PM PDT...

At 151 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

West Sacramento, or 7 miles west of Sacramento, moving east at 15

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and accumulating small hail with

half inch hail possible.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail covered roads and highways possible. Gusty winds could

knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Sacramento metro area including all major highways and interstates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3845 12166 3856 12170 3871 12146 3847 12133

TIME...MOT...LOC 2051Z 255DEG 11KT 3855 12160

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

