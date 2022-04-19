WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

222 PM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...Gusty South Winds Wednesday into Thursday Morning...

.A winter storm will bring gusty southerly winds to the northern

Sacramento Valley Wednesday through Thursday morning with wind

gusts up to 35 to 45 mph possible.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Northern and Central Sacramento Valley.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to 8 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Gusty winds could impact high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather