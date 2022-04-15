WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 15, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 230 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow occurring above 6000 feet. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional wet snow accumulations of an inch or two are expected early this morning. On Saturday, total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with localized amounts up to 15 inches, are expected above 6000 feet. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Until 5 AM today, and again from 2 AM to 5 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 15 inches over the peaks, are expected. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...8 PM this evening to 11 AM Saturday. snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with localized amounts up to 18 to 24 inches over the peaks, are expected. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park. * WHEN...2 AM to 5 PM Saturday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather