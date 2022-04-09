WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022 ...Gusty Wind With Low Humidity This Weekend... .Gusty northerly wind combined with low humidity and drier fuels will result in increased fire weather potential this weekend over western portions of the Sacrament Valley and Delta area. Cooler showery weather expected next week. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, AND 218... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 215, 216, 217, and 218. * WIND...Northerly winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidity 5 to 15 percent with poor overnight humidity recoveries of 20 to 35 percent. * GREATEST THREAT...West side of the Sacramento Valley mainly along and west of Interstate 5 and 505. * IMPACTS...Some larger drier swaths of grass in the Sacramento Valley could support rapid fire spread. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, unseasonably dry fuels, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com\/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com\/nwssacramento _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather