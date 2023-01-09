WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

456 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Total snow accumulations through late

Tuesday night of 2 to 6 inches below 5000 feet expected. Above

5000 feet, 6 to 12 inches are expected except 12 to 30 inches

west of Highway 395. Higher peaks around Lassen National Park

and the northern Sierra crest could receive 3 feet or more.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in snowfall activity

this afternoon until late this evening. However, gusty winds,

existing icy/snowy roadway surfaces, and isolated snow showers

will keep winter driving conditions in place for many

locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for

many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry

an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay

home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Tuesday night of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 5 feet above 7000

feet. Wind gusts up to 50 mph with exposed ridges gusting in

excess of 130 mph at times. Waves up to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

and existing icy/snowy roadway surfaces will keep winter

driving conditions in place for many locations.

Tuesday night of 3 to 11 inches, except 2 to 5 feet above 7500

feet. Localized snowfall in excess of 5 feet is possible along

the Sierra crest. Wind gusts up to 50 mph with ridge tops

gusting as high as 120 mph.

* WHERE...Mono County.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two

inches.

* WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rainfall is expected Monday with snow

accumulations possible above 6000 feet. Minor snowfall is

possible late Monday afternoon, but accumulations are expected

to be light. The main period for accumulating snowfall is

between 2 AM and 12 PM Tuesday.

Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during

periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to

reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since

it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following

county, Ventura.

* WHEN...Until 845 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rain will result in widespread ponding of water on

area roadways with flooding of low-lying areas and intersections.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 449 AM PST, doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain

increasing in coverage and intensity across Ventura County.

Automated rain gauges indicated that rainfall rates had

increased to between 0.20 and 0.40 inches per hour in many

areas. Flooding of roadways is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo,

Fillmore, Ojai, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Rose

Valley, Lockwood Valley, Newbury Park, La Conchita and Point

Mugu.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

