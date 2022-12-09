WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ AVALANCHE WATCH The following message is transmitted at the request of the U.S. Forest Service Sierra Avalanche Center. BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED 07:00 PST Sat Dec 10 2022 The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - NVZ002 (Greater Lake Tahoe)...CAZ072 (Greater Lake Tahoe (CA)) * WHAT...A period of HIGH avalanche danger may occur Saturday morning to Sunday morning. * WHERE...Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass (Hwy 49) on the north and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4) on the south, including the greater Lake Tahoe area. * WHEN...In effect from Sat 07:00 PST to Sun 07:00 PST. * IMPACTS...A winter storm with gale force winds, high intensity snowfall, and feet of new snow accumulation may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains. Large avalanches could occur in a variety of areas. * PRECAUTIONARY \/ PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions may occur. Travel in and near avalanche terrain is not recommended during HIGH avalanche danger. Consult https:\/\/www.sierraavalanchecenter.org\/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. 12-30" will be possible above 7,000 feet in the Sierra. In the White Mountains, 10-15" will be possible above 7,000 feet. 5-12" will be possible below 7,000 feet in both the Sierra and White Mountains. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph, resulting in areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to slick and snow packed roadways. Blowing snow may result in visibility reductions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather