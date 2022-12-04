WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 4, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 315 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * CHANGES: Adjusted the warning ending time. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, except 6 to 12 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph with ridge level winds of 75-100 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will continue to be relatively high early this morning then fall through the day. This will result in significant variations of storm total snowfall between the mountains and communities at lower elevations. Also, snow will taper later this morning for lower elevation communities with gusty southwest winds developing across the Highway 395 corridor. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, except up to 10 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on Lake Tahoe with waves up to 4 feet. Sierra ridge wind gusts of 80-100 mph possible. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. Very strong winds could cause tree damage. Hazardous boating conditions can be expected on Lake Tahoe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will gradually fall through the day. Rain at Lake Tahoe level, including the Truckee and Markleeville areas will change over to snow with accumulations likely with renewed snow showers by this afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, except 2 to 4 inches west of highway 395. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather