WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

153 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected with a 10-15% chance of lightning.

Storm total accumulations of 2 to 10 inches expected, except 1

to 3 feet above 8000 feet. Isolated totals near 4 feet along

Sierra ridgetop. Sierra ridge gusts of 70-90 mph.

* WHERE...Mono County.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be relatively high

(7000-8000 feet) on Saturday before gradually falling late

Saturday night into early Sunday morning. This will result in

large variations of storm total snowfall between the mountains

and communities at lower elevation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for

many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry

an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay

home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or check

with Caltrans at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Storm total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 1 to 3

feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph on Lake

Tahoe with waves up to 4 feet. Sierra ridge wind gusts of 80-100

mph possible.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. Hazardous

boating conditions can be expected on Lake Tahoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will begin relatively high

(6500-7500 feet) with the initial push on Saturday. This will

result in copious amounts of snow at higher elevations with

likely all rain at Lake Tahoe level, including the Truckee and

Markleeville areas. Snow will transition to all snow by around

daybreak Sunday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Storm total snow accumulations of 1 to 5

inches, except 7 to 20 inches west of highway 395.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will initially start out high

on Saturday (5000-6000 feet for Lassen, and 6000-7000 feet for

eastern Plumas and Sierra counties) before falling by around

daybreak Sunday. As a result, the highest storm total snow

accumulations will be above these elevations.

Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during

periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to

reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since

it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or

check with Caltrans at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

