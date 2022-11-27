WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

918 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

...Cold Temperatures, Winds, and Snow Return This Week...

After a quiet holiday weekend, a few storms are on track to bring

back colder temperatures, periods of windy conditions, and the

potential for snow in the Sierra and western Nevada the week

ahead.

A quick-hitting storm will pass through the region Monday

afternoon and evening with gusty winds, colder temperatures, and

chances for snow. Highest snow potential will be for the Warner

mountains, Surprise Valley and northern Washoe County (60% chance

of 2-4 inches) with lesser potential as the storm slides

southward across the Interstate 80 corridor (50% chance of a

dusting). Snow is anticipated after the Monday evening commute,

but could bring localized slick roads overnight and into the

Tuesday morning commute.

Winds will be more impactful than the snow with this early week

storm. Widespread valley wind gusts 35 to 45 mph are forecast with

Sierra crest winds gusting 80+ mph. Plan on recreational impacts

for backcountry activities and for area lakes as well as

turbulence for aviators on Monday.

Later in the week simulations are honing in on a couple of

potentially more impactful storms. These stronger storms would

pack more of a wind and snow punch if they track into the Sierra

and western Nevada.

