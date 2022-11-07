WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

1245 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 6 inches for eastern Lassen County with 10 to 20 inches west

of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph along Highway

395 and up to 50 mph along ridge lines Sunday evening into

Tuesday evening.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions will impact commute times over mountain

passes. Strong winds may damage trees and power lines.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for whiteout conditions and

subzero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for

many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry

an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay

home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 10

to 20 inches, except 1 to 3 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting

in the lower elevations as high as 55 mph and gusts above 100

mph along Sierra ridge lines through Tuesday evening.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

subzero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines of the

Sierra.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional accumulations of 6 to 12

inches, except 1 to 4 feet along the Sierra Crest above 7000

feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph along Highway 395 and

gusts near and above 100 mph over Sierra ridgelines through

* WHERE...Mono County.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional accumulations of a trace to 2

inches, except 3 to 6 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... While there may be breaks in snowfall

during the advisory period, hazardous road conditions may

persist as cold temperatures will help to refreeze wet road

surfaces.

Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during

periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to

reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since

it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE APPLE/EL DORADO BURN SCAR REMAINS IN

EFFECT FROM EARLY TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

area, San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN...From early Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. In

addition, there could be mud and debris flows in and around recent

burn areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Heavy rainfall looks to impact the burn scars starting early

Tuesday morning and lasting through Tuesday night, with the

heaviest rainfall occurring Tuesday afternoon and early

evening.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive

rainfall continue to be possible over the Apple/El Dorado burn

scar.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Apple/El Dorado burn scar is

expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near

the Apple/El Dorado burn scar should prepare for potential

flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from

local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of

low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in

and near recent wildfire burn scars.

Tuesday morning and lasting through Wednesday morning, with

the heaviest rainfall occurring Tuesday afternoon and

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE BOND/SILVERADO BURN SCAR NOW IN EFFECT

FROM EARLY TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

areas, Orange County Inland Areas and Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills.

addition, there could be mud and debris flows in and around

recent burn areas.

- A strong storm system will produce widespread moderate to

locally heavy precipitation Tuesday morning through Wednesday

morning, with the heaviest occurring Tuesday afternoon and

rainfall continue to be possible over the Bond/Silverado burn scar.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Bond/Silverado burn scar is

the Bond/Silverado burn scar should prepare for potential flooding

impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local

authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of

areas, Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may

become clogged with debris.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside

County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas

and San Diego County Valleys.

