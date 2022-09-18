WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 18, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

250 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

...Lingering Smoke Today, Cooler and Wetter through Wednesday...

* Smoke impacts from the Mosquito Fire today are anticipated to

be similar to what was experienced Saturday. The densest smoke

will be directed into the Sierra Valley-Portola areas, arching

east across Pyramid Lake and into west central Nevada overnight

into Monday morning. Some haze may continue into Monday, but it

depends on fire activity as rain is anticipated on the fire

tonight into Monday morning.

* An early season storm brings cooler temperatures, and chances

for rain and high elevation (9000'+) snow today through

Wednesday. The western slopes of the northern Sierra are

favored for the highest liquid totals, with limited

precipitation chances into western Nevada until Tuesday and

Wednesday.

* There are decent chances for wetting rainfall through much of

the Sierra near Tahoe and Alpine County, northeast California,

and far northwest Nevada over this four-day period. Lesser

chances exist for the eastern Sierra in Mono County and across

the west central Nevada Basin and Range.

* It will be rather chilly through Wednesday with daytime

temperatures 10-15 degrees below average. Overnight lows could

drop into the 20s in colder Sierra valleys, so be prepared for

these chilly conditions if planning backcountry recreation

activities. Most western Nevada valleys should remain above

freezing, but some of the typical cooler spots could see

temperatures drop into the 30s by Thursday morning.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather