SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service RENO NV

250 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

...Wildfire Smoke and Air Quality Impacts...

* Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy

to hazardous air quality across the region.

* There is no significant change in the wind pattern so we will

see a similar progression of smoke for the region today. Poor

air quality and reduced visibility in smoke this morning will

improve somewhat by midday. Then, the next smoke push is

projected to sweep into the region this afternoon and evening.

* For the latest air quality info, please visit:

fire.airnow.gov. You can also refer to your local Air Quality

Management Division or the latest Smoke Outlook Statements from

the US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program

which are also available via: fire.airnow.gov.

* The good news is we should see improvement by Sunday into Monday

as a trough moves into the west coast, bringing much cooler

temperatures and chances for rain and high elevation snow

through next Wednesday.

