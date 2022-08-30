WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

_____

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

129 PM PDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to

100-105 degrees expected over the holiday weekend with well

above normal overnight low temperatures of 65 to 70. These

temperatures will reach or exceed daily records in many places.

* WHERE...All of western Nevada and northeast California,

including the cities of Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden,

Yerington, Fallon, Fernley, Nixon, Lovelock, Hawthorne, Gerlach,

Susanville, and Cedarville.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those without

sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While daytime high temperatures will be

near or above records, limited overnight cooling and the

duration of extreme heat will exacerbate heat health impacts

especially for those without air conditioning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned

room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or

hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a

matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

_____

