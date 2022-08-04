WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Reno NV 1223 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop again on Thursday and Friday. The additional heavy rain on top of what has already fallen this week will continue the threat of flash flooding, particularly near burn scars, small creeks, and steep terrain. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING AND AGAIN FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central California and western Nevada, including the following areas, in east central California, Mono County. In western Nevada, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. This includes the Slink, Mountain View, and Boot burn scars. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening and again from late Thursday night through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas and debris flows in and near recent burn scars. Residents and those recreating in and immediately next to recent burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Other locations near steep terrain or small creeks will also be more prone to flash flooding. Be ready to act and move to higher ground immediately should a Flash Flood Warning be issued for your area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The threat of flash flooding will remain possible through Friday evening for Mono, Mineral, and Southern Lyon counties. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... including the following areas, in east central California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. This includes the Tamarack, Slink, Numbers, Caldor, and Poeville burn scars. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. - Additional rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms with high rain rates will result in the threat of flash flooding, particularly near burn scars. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather