WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Reno NV 403 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Mono and southwestern Mineral Counties through 445 PM PDT... At 402 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Benton Hot Springs, or 9 miles west of Benton, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Glass Mountain and portions of State Road 120. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3774 11875 3797 11878 3804 11862 3799 11856 3775 11853 TIME...MOT...LOC 2302Z 175DEG 11KT 3781 11865 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____