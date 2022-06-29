WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service RENO NV

245 PM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...Cooler and Breezy 4th of July Weekend...

* Noticeably cooler temperatures at least 10-15 degrees below

average are expected Sunday and Independence Day. Highs in the

low 80s are possible in the lower valleys with upper-60s to low-

70s in Sierra valleys. This may feel like an abrupt change for

many, especially in mountain communities.

* Enhanced westerly winds to 30-35 mph and dry conditions are

expected areawide Saturday through Independence day. Avoid

causing sparks near dry vegetation. As always follow local fire

and firework restrictions.

* Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Independence

Day across northeast California and northwestern Nevada. Make

sure to stay up-to-date with the most recent forecast and plan

your outdoor activities accordingly.

