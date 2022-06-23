WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Reno NV

127 PM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive thunderstorm rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northeast California, including the following

counties, Lassen and Plumas.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas near

burn scars. Rises in small streams and possible debris flows.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 127 PM PDT, Trained weather spotters reported heavy rain

in East Dixie Scar and Beckwourth Scar due to thunderstorms.

Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Between 0.5 and 1.0 inches of rain have fallen.

- The East Dixie burn scar and Beckwourth burn scar are the

most likely places to experience flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

East Dixie burn scar, beckwourth burn scar, Frenchman Lake,

and Frenchman Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory for a recent burn area means that flooding and/or

debris flows are possible. Residents living in or immediately

downstream of burn areas should maintain awareness for potential

flooding and debris flows. Monitor conditions and emergency

management communications. If flooding and/or debris flows are

observed, move to a safe area away from the flooding.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

