WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service RENO NV

424 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...Warming Trend and Thunderstorms Through the Weekend...

Heat:

* A warming trend continues this week, and while it will be hot,

it isn't too unusual for late-June. Highs will run about 5-10

degrees above normal with 90s in the lower valleys and 80s in

the Sierra valleys. Sunday and Monday are forecast to be the

warmest days of the week.

* Most areas will see low-to-moderate heat risks for sensitive

populations. Consider reducing, canceling or rescheduling

strenuous activities to the coolest time of the day. Individuals

at risk should stay in the coolest available place. Drink

plenty of water to stay hydrated and never leave children or

animals in a vehicle.

Thunderstorms:

* Showers and thunderstorms will continue across western Nevada

and the Sierra today. By the afternoon, the potential increases

for storms across all of the Sierra, northeast California, and

western Nevada. Isolated storms remain possible into the

weekend.

* Hazards with these storms include, lightning with new fire

starts possible, gusty/erratic winds, heavy rainfall with an

elevated risk for flash flooding and debris flows on recent burn

scars, small hail, blowing dust, and rapid temperature drops.

* Stay aware of weather conditions and have a way to get weather

alerts, especially if you are recreating outdoors. Monitor the

clouds, and if clouds are developing vertically, it is time to

end your activity and prioritize retreating indoors. If you hear

thunder while you're on the lake or miles into a hike, then

you're already too late for taking shelter. Stay away from

recent burn scars as heavy rainfall can create dangerous debris

flows.

Breezes:

* Typical westerly breezes with speeds 20-30 mph kick back up

through the weekend. Low relative humidity may create

localized critical fire weather conditions during this time

period.

