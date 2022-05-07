WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

358 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WINDY AND COLDER MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND WITH SNOW SHOWERS...

* Winds: Periods of strong winds will continue through the

weekend. The most widespread strong winds will be on Sunday,

with localized strong winds in the Eastern Sierra on Saturday.

* While not major wind events, we will likely see rough air for

plane travel. Travel restrictions for high profile vehicles are

possible. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the current road

information. Areas of blowing dust are possible, and backcountry

and ski recreation will be impacted along with rough conditions

on area lakes this weekend.

* Temperatures: A strong cold front will roll through on Sunday.

This front will usher in a much colder airmass Mother's Day

into the first half of next week. Temperatures will be 15-25

degrees below normal. While there is still some uncertainty due

to winds and cloud cover, it's likely we will have frost and

freeze concerns Sunday through Tuesday nights. Watch those

sprinklers and protect any sensitive vegetation ahead of time.

* Rain and Snow: We will see periods of rain and snow/pellet

showers along with slight chances for thunderstorms Sunday

through Tuesday. The best chance for accumulating snows in the

mountains appears to be Sunday afternoon and evening as the cold

front moves in. Check travel conditions Sunday before heading

over the hill. Outside of that, rain and snow showers will be

more scattered in nature through Tuesday, but accumulations will

be hard to come by.

Sorry mom. We'll do better next year.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather