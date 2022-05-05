WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 7, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

312 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-

Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be lighter tonight into early

Friday morning for lower valleys before once again increasing

during the day Friday and lasting into the night Friday night.

Areas of blowing dust are possible for desert areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio

furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds

increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do

is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and

water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in

the event of a power outage.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. For the

Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55

mph expected. Ridge wind gusts 80-100 mph.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to

9 PM PDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM Friday

to 5 AM PDT Saturday.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM PDT

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Wind prone locations along US-395 could see gusts up

to 65 mph. Sierra ridge wind gusts 80-100 mph.

* WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Mono County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may bring reductions

to visibility along US-95. Travel restrictions are possible for

high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the

latest on roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather