WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 15, 2022

_____

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

123 PM MST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MST /11 PM PST/

TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST /8 AM PST/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s expected.

* WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley, Central La Paz County, Gila

River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek,

Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin and Dripping

Springs. In California, Palo Verde Valley.

* WHEN...From midnight MST /11 PM PST/ tonight to 9 AM MST /8 AM

PST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather