WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

453 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR SOUTHWESTERN IMPERIAL

COUNTY...

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM PDT Sunday for portions

of southwest Arizona and California.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 453 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms has ended. However, minor flooding is ongoing

in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Ludlow.

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

