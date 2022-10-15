WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...

East Central Imperial County in southeastern California...

* Until 845 PM MST /845 PM PDT/.

* At 435 PM MST /435 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Northwestern Yuma and East Central Imperial

Counties

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Indian Wash, Mission Wash, Little Picacho Wash, Senator Wash,

Marcus Wash, McAllister Wash and Ferguson Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

