WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

301 PM MST Sat Oct 15 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA PAZ...

NORTHEASTERN IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and

heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Riverside County

through 400 PM PDT...

At 303 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles south of Twentynine Palms to 12 miles

northeast of Desert Shores.

HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. Frequent lightning.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Indio, northeastern Palm Springs, Coachella, Cathedral City, Palm

Desert, southeastern Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm

Springs, Thermal, Whitewater, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, La

Quinta, Mecca, Indian Wells, Thousand Palms, Sky Valley, Bermuda

Dunes and Santa Rosa Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3352 11605 3351 11605 3350 11608 3351 11627

3392 11663 3396 11642 3392 11629 3392 11620

3386 11613 3383 11613 3382 11611 3375 11601

3374 11595 3352 11595

TIME...MOT...LOC 2203Z 200DEG 6KT 3401 11601 3352 11588

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

