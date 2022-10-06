WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 6, 2022

DUST STORM ADVISORY

Dust Advisory

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

240 PM MST Thu Oct 6 2022

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...

Western Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...

Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California...

* Until 345 PM MST/345 PM PDT/.

* At 240 PM MST/240 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line

extending from near Winterhaven to near Gadsden to near San Luis,

moving west at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 50 mph.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 47 and 96.

CA Route 98 between mile markers 34 and 57.

Locations impacted include...

Yuma, Gadsden, San Luis, Gordon's Well, Algodones Dunes, Andrade,

Winterhaven and Bonds Corner.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM

MST/315 PM PDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA PAZ AND EAST CENTRAL IMPERIAL

COUNTIES...

At 244 PM MST/244 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles

west of Yuma Proving Ground, or 10 miles northwest of Martinez Lake,

moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern La Paz and east central Imperial Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

