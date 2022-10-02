WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 2, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

308 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Imperial

and Riverside Counties through 345 PM PDT...

At 307 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles south of Desert Center. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Imperial

and Riverside Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3356 11518 3340 11530 3348 11557 3369 11539

3369 11536

TIME...MOT...LOC 2207Z 120DEG 1KT 3354 11536

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather