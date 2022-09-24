WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 24, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

506 PM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following

counties, Riverside and San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 505 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms across northwestern portions of Joshua Tree

National Park. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has

fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

