WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 23, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 344 PM MST Fri Sep 23 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA PAZ...WEST CENTRAL YUMA AND EAST CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM MST\/345 PM PDT\/... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather