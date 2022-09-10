WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

312 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast California and southern California,

including the following counties, in southeast California,

Imperial. In southern California, Riverside.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 310 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms upstream of Slab City and Niland. Minor

flooding of washes is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in

the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Slab City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

