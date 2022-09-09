WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 340 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR SOUTHWESTERN IMPERIAL COUNTY... This Flash Flood Warning is replaced by a Flood Warning. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM PDT Sunday for portions of southwest Arizona and California. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 343 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 343 PM PDT this afternoon for a portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Diego. The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flash Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather