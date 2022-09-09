WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 151 AM MST Fri Sep 9 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MST \/8 AM PDT\/ THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall associated with the tropical system Kay is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County and Yuma. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. * WHEN...From 8 AM MST \/8 AM PDT\/ this morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Abundant moisture associated with the tropical system Kay will spread north into the area resulting in the possibility of heavy rainfall. Extended periods of moderate to heavy rain will be capable of producing rural and urban flooding, particularly across western Imperial and central Riverside Counties. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather