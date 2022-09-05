WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

_____

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

207 AM MST Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 105

to 115 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and

southern California.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps

and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can

lead to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot

temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should

be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.

Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water,

more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or

caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light-

colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor

those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small

children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially

the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and

more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.

Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.

Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult

county officials for more details, which may include guidance for

proper social distancing measures.

Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early

signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may

include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or

exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke,

which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache;

decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body

temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse;

rapid, shallow breathing; seizures.

Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1.

Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local

government for updates.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONE 285...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONE 285...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather

Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday

evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...For the Red Flag Warning...most of the Modoc

National Forest with the exception of far north and west

sections of fire weather zone 285. For the Fire Weather

Watch...all of fire weather zone 285.

* WIND...West to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot

vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause

sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions

at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less

wildfire.

Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don't

want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit

for more information.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote

rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate

if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

ZONES 280, 617, 621, 622, AND 623...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 280, including the Mountain

fire, zone 617, including the Windigo fire, and zones 621,

622, and 623.

* WIND...Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30

mph.

* HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent.

If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time

to do so. This includes items like important documents and

essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle's fuel

tank. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information.

Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during

the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit

weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in

your area.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could

promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life-

threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a

possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather