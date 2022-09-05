WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 207 AM MST Mon Sep 5 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 105 to 115 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and southern California. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285... The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...For the Red Flag Warning...most of the Modoc National Forest with the exception of far north and west sections of fire weather zone 285. For the Fire Weather Watch...all of fire weather zone 285. * WIND...West to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov\/medford\/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don't want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov\/kit for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. ZONES 280, 617, 621, 622, AND 623... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 280, including the Mountain fire, zone 617, including the Windigo fire, and zones 621, 622, and 623. * WIND...Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time to do so. This includes items like important documents and essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle's fuel tank. Visit ready.gov\/kit for more information. Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov\/medford\/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov\/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather