WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 400 PM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY... At 400 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain along Highway 177 north of Desert Center. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Riverside County PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather