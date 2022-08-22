WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 346 AM MST Mon Aug 22 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Advisory has expired for portions of west central Arizona and California, including the following counties, in west central Arizona, La Paz. In California, Imperial and Riverside. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather