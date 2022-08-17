WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 312 PM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties through 345 PM PDT... At 312 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Joshua Tree, or 9 miles southwest of Twentynine Palms, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3408 11632 3408 11627 3412 11626 3412 11612 3411 11612 3406 11610 3402 11625 3407 11633 TIME...MOT...LOC 2212Z 151DEG 5KT 3408 11622 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather